Snow returns late tonight, early Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we still had slippery roads this morning, and there are likely still some remaining on side streets and backroads, we’re in much better shape today.

Temperatures have been on the chilly side, with highs stuck in the 20s today, though it’s been nice to see some occasional sunshine. As we head into the weekend, temperatures are expected to warm back up again, but before we get to that, we have another round of snow to get through late tonight and early Saturday.

This Evening & Overnight

Friday evening plans should be in good shape, unless you plan on being out in the hours after midnight. Any areas that are seeing sunshine late this afternoon and early evening are expected to trend mostly cloudy overnight, with the arrival of our snow eventually following.

Temperatures will be chilly this evening, with teens most of the night. Winds won’t be extremely strong, but plan for temperatures to feel a few degrees colder than they read with the wind chill.

Lows will fall into the teens tonight. (WNEM)

Snow will move in closer to the 2-5 AM time frame, later the farther east you are. This snow may be steady for a few hours, but shouldn’t be as heavy as it was on Wednesday. With lows falling into the teens and even single numbers to the north, it shouldn’t have much trouble sticking to the roads.

Saturday

Snow is expected to be widespread early Saturday morning. (WNEM)

Snow will stick around through the morning but should taper off around noon or shortly thereafter. Anything leftover by that point should also be less widespread than earlier in the morning, so your town may be done long before that. Amounts won’t be heavy, but areas especially to the north may pick up around 1-2″, with amounts getting lighter as you go south.

Snow should be more scattered to isolated by Saturday around lunchtime. (WNEM)

Once the snow has exited the region, skies will break up in spots and we should see some partial sunshine around the area before the day is done. Highs on Saturday afternoon should jump into the 30s for most. Winds will start southerly, then turn west northwesterly through the day, around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Snowfall accumulations this time around are expected to fall around 1-2" in our northern counties, with around 1" or less to the south. (WNEM)

Dry weather continues on Saturday night, with skies clearing into Sunday morning. Lows won’t be quite as cold Saturday night, mostly remaining in the 20s.

Sunday

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected through the day on Sunday, and it should be a pleasant end to the weekend.

Highs will be much warmer on Sunday. (WNEM)

High temperatures will be able to jump into the middle 30s to low 40s to wrap up the weekend. Winds will be breezy on Sunday, coming primarily out of the west around 10 to 20 miles per hour, so wind chills will likely trail our actual temperatures by a decent amount.

We should be dry on Sunday evening with another night of lows settling in the 20s. We will likely see clouds increase through the night with our next round of rain and wintry mix expected on Monday. We’ll be watching that through the weekend.

