Woman accused in hit-and-run death of MSU student returned to U.S. custody

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A woman accused in the New Year’s Day crash that killed an MSU student and allegedly fled to Thailand, has returned to the United States.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, is in custody while she awaits a detention hearing Tuesday that would clear the way for her return to Michigan on both state and federal charges related to the death of 22-year-old Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable.

Howson faces a federal charge of interstate flight to avoid prosecution and a state charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. A conviction on either charge carries up to five years in prison.

Howson returned to the United States earlier this week.

“We appreciate the assistance of the authorities in Thailand and are working closely with our partners at the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to return this defendant to Michigan so that she can be held accountable for her actions,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Friday.

Investigators believe Howson was the driver of the vehicle that struck Kable, a Shelby Township resident, while he was either standing or walking on Rochester Road south of Whims in Oakland Township. A tip led investigators to identify Howson as the driver, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Howson, who is a dual citizen of both the United States and Thailand, left Michigan on Jan. 3 and flew to Bangkok. She was picked up by authorities in Thailand and was taken into custody when her flight landed in the U.S.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man
A Bay County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
Bay Co. man wins $500K playing lottery
Matthew Alan Fischer
Saginaw man arrested for child porn
A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say
Bundle up if you'll be out shoveling or snow blowing this morning!
Roads starting to improve Thursday

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Feb. 24
Michigan State Police car
MSP investigates suspicious death
Snowplow generic
Bay City: Major snow event concluded
Gov. Whitmer orders flags raised to full-staff