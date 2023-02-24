Woman accused in hit-and-run death of MSU student returned to U.S. custody

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A woman accused in the New Year’s Day crash that killed an MSU student and allegedly fled to Thailand, has returned to the United States.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, is in custody while she awaits a detention hearing Tuesday that would clear the way for her return to Michigan on both state and federal charges related to the death of 22-year-old Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable.

Howson faces a federal charge of interstate flight to avoid prosecution and a state charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. A conviction on either charge carries up to five years in prison.

Howson returned to the United States earlier this week.

“We appreciate the assistance of the authorities in Thailand and are working closely with our partners at the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to return this defendant to Michigan so that she can be held accountable for her actions,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Friday.

Investigators believe Howson was the driver of the vehicle that struck Kable, a Shelby Township resident, while he was either standing or walking on Rochester Road south of Whims in Oakland Township. A tip led investigators to identify Howson as the driver, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Howson, who is a dual citizen of both the United States and Thailand, left Michigan on Jan. 3 and flew to Bangkok. She was picked up by authorities in Thailand and was taken into custody when her flight landed in the U.S.

