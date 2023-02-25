Crime Stoppers seeks information on unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - 10 year ago on this day, Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County said someone took the life of 19-year-old Jyquonn Chambers.

Investigators said he was shot and killed on the 3600th block of Marvin Street between Van Wagoner and Gillespie Avenues in Flint.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2013.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2500 dollars for information that leads to a felony arrest.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-422-JAIL.

10 year ago on this day, Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County said someone took the life of 19-year-old Jyquonn Chambers. (Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.