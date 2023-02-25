Flint firefighter dies in the line of duty

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Flint announced Saturday evening that a firefighter died during an operation.

The city said the fire happened Saturday afternoon at the Elms Mobile Home Park on S. Dort Hwy. at 2:33 p.m.

“This is a tremendous loss for the Flint Fire Department and the entire city of Flint. I ask the Flint community to join us in lifting the family in prayer during this difficult time,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

The city said they are withholding the firefighter’s name until all family members have been notified. The flag at city hall will be lowered to half-staff in his honor.

