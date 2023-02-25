Slick roads this morning with improvements this afternoon; Sunny tomorrow.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Overnight and morning snow has lead to slick conditions across Mid-Michigan this morning, even though most of us have picked up about 2″ or less. This is a very slippery snow, so traffic has been slow for much of the area at times so far this morning, though road crews have been doing a good job treating our main roads.

Snow is currently ending across Mid-Michigan during the 9 o’clock hour giving way to some areas of flurries before we dry out with a few areas of sunshine possible later this afternoon. Temperatures will attempt to warm above freezing for folks south of the Bay this afternoon, especially for the I-69 corridor. Near and north of the Bay, including the Tip of the Thumb, should remain around or below freezing today.

Into the overnight hours temperatures will fall back below freezing for all, with temperatures to start Sunday in the upper teens and lower 20s. Skies will be clearing out overnight, both helping us cool down further tonight and allowing us to spend much of Sunday in sunshine.

Tomorrow will feature more sunshine for much of the day and for much of the area. The only area that I think may be stuck in more cloud cover would be northern Mid-Michigan where lake effect clouds will stream off of Lake Michigan, but even then a mix of clouds and sun is expected. Temperatures start chilly in the upper teens and low 20s but warm into the low-mid 30s. Much like today, the best chance for temperatures to make it above freezing will be near and south of the Saginaw Bay.

Monday gets a bit messy for us with another wintry-mix moving through the state bringing chances for accumulating snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. Its also possible that portions of the area see at least some amount of each precipitation type. We are still working to iron out the details about exactly who sees what time of precipitation, when, and how much. At the very least, slick roadways due to a wintry-mix and some roadway ponding and basement flooding will be possible.

Below is a check of your hour by hour forecast for later this morning, this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon and Monday evening:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

