4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident

An early morning accident near Forest Park has left four dead and four more injured.
By Amanda Alvarado and Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Four people died after their car crashed into another vehicle and drove off of an overpass in St. Louis.

Four others were injured, KMOV reports.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.

All four passengers of the car that drove off of the overpass were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in critical condition, one person is in serious condition and two others are in stable condition.

The names of the victims in the crash were not immediately released Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flint firefighter dies in the line of duty
Woman seeking help at 1 a.m.
Police seeking information on young woman knocking on doors, asking for help
Police are trying to find a girl to make sure she is safe after she was caught on camera...
Saginaw police looking for girl seen knocking on door barefoot
Crime Stoppers seeks information on unsolved homicide
Deputy National Police Chief Surachet Hakpal, left, talks to reporters with Tubtim "Sue"...
Suspect in Michigan hit-and-run returned to US

Latest News

A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia
The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand
First Alert- Sunday morning, February 26