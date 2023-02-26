MSP cracks down on speeding, traffic violations

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are cracking down on speeding and other traffic violations in mid-Michigan.

They say it is in response to an influx of drivers breaking the law behind the wheel and putting others at risk, with some drivers reaching speeds in the 90′s and even over 100 miles per hour.

“Speed is consistently causing crashes and fatalities from crashes in our district,” said Lt. Kim Vetter.

Vetter said that the excessive speeds, along with a rise of other crimes on the road led them to add to a team of troopers tasked with cutting down on risky behavior.

“This is a reassignment of some troopers from supplement, our hometown security team. The hometown security team recently expanded from all three troopers and a sergeant to seven troopers and a sergeant so basically doubling their team,” Vetter said.

In February alone, in counties mostly throughout the thumb including Huron, Tuscola and Lapeer counties, Vetter said the team made 66 arrests, 1200 traffic stops, and issued 550 citations and 500 verbal warnings.

“That is a lot of traffic activity for eight troopers,” Vetter said. “The nice thing about the unit is flexibility. They are not responding to 911 calls so they’re able to concentrate on traffic safety issues.”

Vetter added the effort appears to be working, and they have no plans to scale back until drivers cut back on breaking the law.

“We know that tickets do slow people or writing citations will slow people down and change behavior. And that’s what we’re looking to do here,” Vetter said.

