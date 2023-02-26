Spirit cap off weekend with final visit to Flint

By Matthew Wesolowski
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (30-23-2-1) face off against their in-state rivals the Flint Firebirds (26-26-4-1) Sunday, February 26, at the Dort Financial Center.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 4:00 p.m.

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 470

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Time:

Saginaw fell 6-1 to the Sarnia Sting Saturday, February 25, at the Dow Event Center. Matyas Sapovaliv scored the lone goal for the Spirit.

Flint won 5-3 over the North Bay Battalion Saturday, February 25, at the Dort Financial Center. Ethan Hay scored two goals while Coulson Pitre and Dmitry Kuzmin earned two assists for the Firebirds.

This Season:

This is the eighth and final matchup of the season between these two teams, with Saginaw leading the series, 5-2. The last game, which was played on February 1, saw the Spirit win 5-4 at home. The victory also meant that Saginaw claimed their fourth Coors Light I75 Divide Cup. Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh netted two goals which were 19 seconds apart. Roberto Mancini and Michael Misa both potted a goal and an assist, and Tristan Lennox stopped 31 of 35 shots faced for the Spirit. Tristan Bertucci scored a goal and a helper for Flint. Nathan Day played 40 minutes and let in five goals on 18 shots, while Will Cranley occupied the goal crease for the third period and stopped all nine shots faced.

Players to Watch:

Saginaw’s Matyas Sapovaliv has been racking up goals as of recent, potting six in his last five games. The Vegas Golden Knights prospect, who scored a goal in yesterday’s game, has the most goals of any Spirit skater (22). Dean Loukus has the lead in assists (33) while Michael Misa has the lead in points (50). Tristan Lennox holds the best goals against average (GAA) with 3.28 and Andrew Oke has the best save percentage (SV%) with an .891 for the Spirit.

Amadeus Lombardi is tied for fourth in the OHL in points (79). The Detroit Red Wings pick leads Flint in points and goals (37). Dmitry Kuzmin and Lombardi are tied for the most assists (42) for the Firebirds. Will Cranley holds top goaltender marks, posting a 4.00 GAA and an .880 SV%.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

Flint has six (6) players linked to the NHL, including Braeden Kressler (Toronto, FA), Dmitry Kuzmin (Winnipeg), Gavin Hayes (Chicago), Will Cranley (St Louis), Amadeus Lombardi (Detroit), and Artem Guryev (San Jose).

