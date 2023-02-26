Sunny Sunday, Slick Travel Monday Afternoon & Evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Sunday is off to a great start already with nearly perfectly clear skies and temperature gradually warming out of the upper 20s. Sunshine remains this story for Mid-Michigan going into the afternoon and evening, thus dry conditions also prevail today. Temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 30s near and south of the Bay. Folks closer to interstate 69 may make a run into the upper 30s to even near 40. North of the bay temperatures should hold our near or just below freezing through the day. Winds will also be a bit breezy today with gusts near 30 mph possible.

Tonight temperatures fall into the middle 20s for most with skies gradually beginning to cloud up again. We start dry tonight and Monday morning before the wintry mix arrives. Those details are below...

- MONDAY WINTER STORM DETAILS: A look at the forecast as it stands currently -

Please be advised: this is a highly fluid forecast, meaning details are subject to change as there are lots of moving parts and less confidence in those details compared to last Wednesday.

The details:

1. A storm system will bring an arcing band of mixed precipitation to Mid-Michigan beginning *AFTER the morning commute*, lasting into early Tuesday morning.

2. This precipitation will begin around midday in southern Mid-Michigan, gradually making it’s way northward across the area through the early afternoon. This precipitation should last through the evening, becoming off and on overnight.

3. Initially, precipitation should start as all snow given temperatures below freezing. With time, we should see that snow gradually transition to a snow-sleet mix and then a sleet-freezing rain mix for areas near and south of M-46. At this time, I expect folks north of M-46 to remain mostly-all snow (possibly mixed with sleet or freezing rain for a time). I expect this to occur during the mid-late afternoon and early evening.

4. Eventually, for folks south of M-46, our temperatures may just barely warm enough to allow for all rain. This will be especially true closer to I-69.

5. Areas that receive any amount of winter precipitation (snow, sleet, freezing rain) will feature a risk for slick roadways, especially during the evening commute.

6. Areas that see the most ice (most likely across the heart of Mid-Michigan) could see 0.10-0.20″ of ice accumulation. This is plenty enough to cause slick conditions and possibly some power outages as winds will be gusty as well at times.

7. At this time, a general 2-5″ of snow will be possible north of M-46.

Updates this forecast will be possible tonight and tomorrow morning.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

Below is a look at the hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night:

