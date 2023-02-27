Bishop airport expands dining options

Flint Bishop International Airport
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Bishop International Airport has expanded its dining options.

The airport announced it has added two new dining options for passengers and the general public.

One of the new options is a full-service restaurant that is open to anyone and located before screening. The second addition is a bakery-style café located after screening.

Both spaces are operated by Tailwind Hospitality, Inc.

“We want the airport to be more than just a place for travelers but a gathering place for the entire community,” Flint Bishop CEO Nino Sapone said. “Restaurants bring people together and so does travel. So, we hope our new landside restaurant with high-quality menu options will be a great benefit for passengers, their families, and everyday restaurant goers.”

The airport said these new additions are part of a larger plan to provide more services to passengers and the community.

