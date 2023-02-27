A brief slow down this evening, one last round of mix late tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a messy morning and a messy afternoon around Mid-Michigan and it will likely continue at times this evening.

That being said, some areas are getting a break at this hour as some of our temperatures have come up, and wet weather has started to slow down. It’s worth noting that as of 4:35 PM, that’s relatively speaking as other areas are still going. Track the latest with our Interactive Radar this evening.

For an update on evening activities, head to our Closings & Delays page.

This Evening & Overnight

What’s left as of 4:35 this afternoon will continue pushing out of the area to the northeast, but we won’t be done for the night just yet. After a brief break early this evening, we’ll see the backside of the storm system push through, primarily between 11 PM - 5 AM. This round is not expected to be as heavy as the first wave we’ve gone through today, but it may be enough to slick roads up again, along with falling temperatures. This will still feature a variety of precip types, with a better chance at just snow as you go north.

A wintry mix will remain possible early in the overnight. (WNEM)

Additional snowfall amounts would be pretty minor with this round, and there’s a chance we could see freezing drizzle mix in more than snow. This drizzle would normally be a bigger concern, but with the fresh snow, most of it should end up on top of what’s already there. Still, play road conditions conservatively tomorrow morning.

Low temperatures tonight will settle in the middle 20s to low 30s. (WNEM)

Temperatures will settle in the middle 20s to low 30s tonight, so slippery roads will be possible into the morning commute on Tuesday. Winds will flip from an easterly direction to a west northwesterly direction late tonight, remaining around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour at times.

Tuesday

What’s leftover before dawn on Tuesday should diminish pretty quickly and we’ll be dry the rest of the day. Clouds will remain stubborn during the morning, but in the afternoon we should break up our skies and finish the day with some sunshine.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be well above freezing, which should help us out on area roads. (WNEM)

High temperatures, in addition to the sun, should help us melt off what’s left on our roads. We should land in the middle to upper 30s in most areas for the afternoon. Winds will remain breezy out of the west northwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to 30 miles per hour.

We should see skies clear up a bit late Tuesday. (WNEM)

Dry weather continues Tuesday night, with lows in the low 20s to the north and low 30s to the south.

