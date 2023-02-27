Clio man found guilty of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

(Source: Associated Press)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 59-year-old Clio man was found guilty of the sexual assault of an underage girl in Tuscola County.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said John Digiacomo was accused of assaults in multiple locations in Tuscola, Genesee, and Saginaw Counties between 2014 and 2015.

In Tuscola County, Digiacomo was found guilty of:

  • two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is punishable up to life in prison;
  • one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony punishable up to 15 years in prison;
  • two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, felonies punishable up to 15 years in prison;
  • three counts of weapons felony firearm, punishable up to two years in prison; and
  • one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a high court misdemeanor punishable up to two years and/or a $500 fine.

Digiacomo is scheduled for trial in Genesee County on March 14, where he will face trial on the following charges:

  • four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct
  • one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct
  • four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct
  • one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct
  • one count of assault with a dangerous weapon
  • one count of felony firearm

Investigators said in the summer of 2014, the 14-year-old victim moved in with her aunt. Digiacomo, a tow truck driver, was her aunt’s neighbor.

According to court records, Digiacomo gave the victim drugs and threatened to kill her and her family when she attempted to stop the sexual assaults or cut ties with him.

“Those who prey on children deserve to face the full weight of the criminal justice system,” Nessel said. “It’s thanks to the exceptional work of the prosecutors and investigators in this case that this offender was found guilty of his crimes. We hope this conviction helps brings the victim some peace and we look forward to the same result in the Genesee County trial.”

A sentencing date for the Tuscola County charges has not yet been set.

The case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General Cold Case Sexual Assault Project, which is funded by a grant to combat intimate relationship violence.

