‘Do not engage’: Police warn beachgoers of ‘creepy’ man in Cookie Monster costume

A man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume is leaving people feeling creeped out and uncomfortable. (Source: KSBW, Michael Nelson, CNN)
By Brisa Colon, KSBW
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSBW) - Visitors on the Santa Cruz Wharf in California say they are feeling creeped out and uncomfortable after encountering a man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume.

Police are warning others to stay away from the man, who they say has been bothering visitors and yelling at them.

“Yeah, he’s a weirdo, for sure. He puts the ‘w’ in weirdo,” one beachgoer said. “I actually got him to take a picture with my dog. Yeah, he kind of creeped my dog out, too.”

Police said while they’ve received several complaints about the man, at this point, he has not committed any crimes in the city.

The man has faced criminal charges in other parts of the country, police said, although they did not provide any additional details.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Sunny Sunday, Slick Travel Monday Afternoon & Evening
Ricky Hill Jr.
Flint firefighter dies in the line of duty
Michigan State Police are cracking down on speeding and other traffic violations in mid-Michigan.
MSP cracks down on speeding, traffic violations
The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday.
First Alert: Next round of snow, sleet, and ice leading to slick roads Monday
Woman seeking help at 1 a.m.
Police seeking information on young woman knocking on doors, asking for help

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Feb. 27
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
FILE - Former Davidson basketball player, coach, and Athletic Director, and former Virginia...
Terry Holland, who transformed Virginia basketball, dies