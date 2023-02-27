First Alert: Next round of snow, sleet, and ice leading to slick roads Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend started off with a fresh coating of snow before finishing off with plenty of sunshine! Conditions remain quiet early this morning to start the workweek, but we are expecting conditions to change late this morning and through the afternoon.

Today’s storm system will be similar to last week’s, but overall a bit weaker this time around. Additionally, temperatures are also slightly warmer with this system today, shifting everything north by a county or two compared to last week and lowering snow totals slightly. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for today as this will still be a moderate- to high-impact event brining slick roads, potential school closings or cancelations of after-school activities, and potential power outages in the Central Michigan region.

The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday. (WNEM)

As this won’t quite be on par to the strength of last week’s winter storm, the National Weather Service is opting to go for a Winter Weather Advisory today. Despite this being advisory-level, it’s still at the higher end of that, and certainly still going to lead to many of the same road impacts that were observed from last week.

Today & Tonight - First Alert Weather Day

The bus stops are in good shape, along with your morning drive, as conditions are dry to begin. Be sure to check our Closings & Delays page this morning as a few schools have already canceled. Stay tuned to that same page and school communication channels in the event after-school activities later today are canceled. By around 10 AM is when snowfall is expected to start in the Shiawassee and Gratiot County areas. This will lift northeast and change to a mix fairly quick towards noon for those same locations.

What the radar is expected to look like at 10 AM Monday. (WNEM)

By noon, more snow and mix will be reaching northward, with the Tri-Cities being essentially the cutoff between mix and snow. By noon, roads will start to become slick, especially to the southwest where precipitation started late in the morning.

What the radar is expected to look like at 12 PM Monday. (WNEM)

The mid-afternoon sees snow continuing north of M-20, while mix persists in Central Michigan, the Tri-Cities, and towards Flint. Also by this time, warm air surging in from the southwest will cause a change to plain rain for our southwest counties, and potentially the Flint area too.

What the radar is expected to look like at 3 PM Monday. (WNEM)

Dinnertime (around 5 to 6 PM) sees this turning more scattered as drier air begins to infiltrate the storm system. This same scattered pattern (though with better chances of continued snowfall up north) holds through the evening.

What the radar is expected to look like at 6 PM Monday. (WNEM)

Around midnight and just after, we see one last round of snow and mix move through Mid-Michigan. This will come to an end well before the morning commute, but slick roads are likely to remain by that time. Temperatures only fall to around 32 degrees overnight so road salt will be very effective on any roads that are treated.

What the radar is expected to look like at 12 AM Tuesday. (WNEM)

When everything is wrapped up, we’re expecting 3″ to 6″ of snow in our northern counties, nearly everyone north of M20. 2″ to 4″ will be more likely in Isabella County, Midland, Bay City, and the Central Thumb. This area will have some sleet mixing in too. 1″ to 2″ with more sleet is expected in Gratiot County, Saginaw and the Southern Thumb. Our southernmost counties will see mostly sleet and rain, rain totals coming in at nearly 0.50″. The best chance for freezing rain to exceed 0.10″ is in Central Michigan and Shiawassee Counties.

Higher snowfall totals are expected north with mixing cutting into totals south. (WNEM)

The rest of the week sees smaller chances of rain and snow, with temperatures varying too. Take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

