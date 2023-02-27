Flint FD remembers lost firefighter

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A flint firefighter is being remembered for his bravery and service after he died after responding to a call this weekend.

“Ricky Hill was one of the favorites, if I can say that, and it’s a loss of a brother,” said Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins.

The Flint Fire Department is mourning the loss of beloved firefighter Ricky Hill Jr. Hill died while in the line of duty Saturday afternoon at age 49.

Wiggins said the fire department experienced a great loss.

“Oh, tremendous loss,” Wiggins said.

The fire happened Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25 at the Elms Mobile Home Park on South Dort Highway at 2:33 p.m.

When Hill began to feel exhausted, Wiggins said he took a break.

However, this led him to collapse after suffering an apparent heart attack.

“He came out and took his gear off and set in a truck and he passed out. They discovered him and immediately began to administer first aid,” Wiggins said.

But it was too late. Wiggins said it is not his last moments they like to remember, but instead his 15 years of serving his community

“He was always involved in any community activities,” Wiggins said. “He was hilarious, he was a musician, he sang for the fire firefighters. He was self-taught as a musician so he would practice on the firefighters. But a very nice guy.”

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in a statement:

We honor Mr. Ricky Hill Jr.’s commitment to a life of service, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family. It’s important that we honor the service of all of our first responders as we are reminded of the dangers they face in the line of duty every day.

Hill was just 49-years-old.

“The fire department is very heartfelt. We are very saddened by the sudden loss of this great man and we’re going to miss him,” Wiggins said.

Hill leaves behind a wife and two children. The flag at city hall has been lowered to half-staff in his honor.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.