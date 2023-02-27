Okemos High School graduate injured in MSU shooting thanks doctors, vows to enact change

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Okemos High School graduate was one of the five students injured during the mass shooting at Michigan State University’s campus two weeks ago.

Troy Forbush made a public post on Facebook on Sunday, thanking the doctors at Sparrow for saving his life and promising to enact change.

“I took a bullet to my chest, had a brush with death, and almost didn’t make it if it weren’t for the incredible doctors who saved my life in emergency surgery that night,” Forbush wrote. “I live in support of my four fellow Spartans whose lives are forever changed, as mine is as well. There was a time when I used to dream of getting into this school - now, I represent it. My world has been turned upside down so suddenly but I refuse to be a number, a statistic.”

Forbush was released from the hospital last week, but four other MSU students remain hospitalized. Sparrow Hospital reports that one is in fair condition, two are in serious but stable condition and one remains in critical condition. The injured students’ identities have not been released.

Counseling services are being offered again to help people process the tragic events at MSU. There will be crisis counselors at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m.

The East Lansing Public Library will have counselors on hand Wednesday and Friday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Therapy dogs will also be at these sessions during different times.

