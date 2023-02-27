Survivors of Oxford, Sandy Hook shootings join MSU students in call for gun reform

Survivors of the Oxford shooting and Sandy Hook shooting attended the March and Rally for Gun Control saying these tragedies have become all too familiar.
Survivors of Oxford, Sandy Hook shootings join MSU students in call for gun reform
Survivors of Oxford, Sandy Hook shootings join MSU students in call for gun reform
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of being in the classroom on February 27, 2023, dozens of students, lawmakers, and local advocates made their way to Boji Tower for the Michigan State March and Rally for Gun Control. The event was held to demand action in response to the mass shooting at Michigan State University that left three students dead and five injured.

Related: Counseling options available for MSU community

Deadly mass shootings can happen anywhere. On Feb. 13, it happened at MSU. After tragedy struck on the campus they call home, students have been asking lawmakers to pass gun control laws.

“This shouldn’t have been a day at school for me and my classmates,” said Oxford High School shooting survivor Dylan Morris.

In denial for weeks that a shooting could happen at his high school, Morris said he is reliving the emotions as another shooting happened, this time at MSU – he’s asking lawmakers to pass new laws.

“Laws including truly universal background checks, secure storage laws, and extreme risk protection orders,” said Morris.

Student survivors of the Oxford shooting and the Sandy Hook shooting attended the March and Rally for Gun Control saying these tragedies have become all too familiar.

State Rep. Julie Brixie said that since the mass shooting happened at MSU, students have been reaching out asking that she gets involved. She said she attended the event to show support. According to Brixie, the Michigan House of Representatives will be dropping a 13-bill package this week, which includes everything students are demanding and more.

She said in addition to extreme risk protection orders, universal background checks, and safe storage, the bills will also include “banning guns from certain kinds of buildings and clarifying language on gun-free zones.”

Just days after the shooting at MSU, pro-gun groups said these laws only make it difficult for law-abiding gun owners instead of getting tough on crime and punishing criminals. Republican Minority Leader of the Michigan Senate, Aric Nesbitt said “it seems like the laws currently aren’t being fully applied.”

Nesbitt told News 10, “I think if you throw up an answer before you have a solution, sometimes it isn’t the right solution and so we need to get beyond talking points and actually get to what are real solutions to solve some of these underlying issues that individuals have in our society to keep families, children, and our general public safe.”

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday.
First Alert: Next round of snow, sleet, and ice leading to slick roads Monday
A wintry mix will remain possible early in the overnight.
A brief slow down this evening, one last round of mix late tonight
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Flint Bishop International Airport
Bishop airport expands dining options
Michigan State Police are cracking down on speeding and other traffic violations in mid-Michigan.
MSP cracks down on speeding, traffic violations

Latest News

A Lansing woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball prize from...
Lansing woman wins $1 million Powerball prize
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Feb. 28th
Consumers Energy handling power outages after back-to-back storms
Consumers Energy handling power outages after back-to-back storms
Just as Consumers Energy was making headway on power outages following last week’s storm, the...
Consumers Energy handling power outages after back-to-back storms
London kitty available for adoption at Humane Society of Genesee County
Wearing blue to benefit life-saving efforts on somber anniversary