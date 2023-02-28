Beecher Community Schools plans to renovate, reopen high school

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Beecher Community Schools’ superintendent announced they are “on a mission” to renovate, remodel, and reopen Beecher High School.

Richard Klee, superintendent, said in an announcement that they are starting, “an exciting and important new project at Beecher Community schools.” He said they want to reopen the high school that was for so many years, the heart of the community.

“It’s about time,” Klee said.

The plan is to renovate the high school complex at the corner of Saginaw and Coldwater, which closed in 2004 due to budget shortfalls and loss of enrollment, according to a project description provided by Klee.

The plan stated the district has contracted with a design firm to develop a plan to renovate, remodel, and reopen the building known as Beecher High School. This building will host grades nine through 12 and feature innovative spaces and programs focused on career pathways for the students, the plan stated.

The current high school building, which was closed from 2012 to 2022, would revert to a middle school and pull grades five and six from Dailey Elementary, allowing for expanded room and offerings there as well, according to the plan.

Inspired by the Beecher Bucks basketball team’s success, Rocket Mortgage helped secure $600,000 in funding for four locker rooms, a new gym floor, and other athletic amenities, Klee said.

The district is grateful for the funding and the new amenities has created momentum to restore the rest of the school, according to Klee.

“Our kids deserve a high school they can be proud of,” he said.

However, there is more work to be done before the building can reopen.

Beecher Community Schools is seeking philanthropic partnerships to give the students the “high school learning environment they deserve and to help strengthen our community.”

Strong schools are an essential part to any community, Klee said, adding they are also the key to bringing families and businesses into the community to put down roots and to grow into the future.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.