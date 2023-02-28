Lansing woman wins $1 million Powerball prize

A Lansing woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball prize from...
A Lansing woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.(Michigan Lottery)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A Lansing woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball prize. 

The Michigan Lottery said 51-year-old Ana Elizalde matched the five white balls in the Feb. 6 drawing to win the big prize: 05-11-22-23-69.

She bought her winning ticket at Sav-Way Food Center, located on 2317 West Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

“Me and my husband buy a Powerball ticket for every drawing, and we always knew we would win big,” said Elizalde. “I purchased a Powerball ticket as usual, and I gave it to my husband to hold on to. A week after the drawing my husband found the ticket in his coat pocket and realized we had never checked it.

“We went to the store to scan it and got a message to file a claim. When we checked the numbers online and realized we’d won $1 million, we were in shock! We always had a feeling this day would come and now that it’s here, it feels surreal.”

The lottery said Elizalde recently visited headquarters to claim her prize.

With her winnings, she plans to pay bills, pay for her children’s education, and then save the remainder. 

The current Powerball jackpot stands at $143 million.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday.
First Alert: Next round of snow, sleet, and ice leading to slick roads Monday
A wintry mix will remain possible early in the overnight.
A brief slow down this evening, one last round of mix late tonight
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Flint Bishop International Airport
Bishop airport expands dining options
Michigan State Police are cracking down on speeding and other traffic violations in mid-Michigan.
MSP cracks down on speeding, traffic violations

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Feb. 28th
Consumers Energy handling power outages after back-to-back storms
Consumers Energy handling power outages after back-to-back storms
Just as Consumers Energy was making headway on power outages following last week’s storm, the...
Consumers Energy handling power outages after back-to-back storms
London kitty available for adoption at Humane Society of Genesee County
Wearing blue to benefit life-saving efforts on somber anniversary