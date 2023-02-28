Portions of Genesee Twp. under boil water advisory

(City of Marshall)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Isolated portions of Genesee Township are under a boil water advisory due to a water main break on Feb. 27.

Genesee Township Supervisor Daniel Eashoo said the break occurred in an eight-inch line near Mitchell Drive, Center Road, and Kearsley Lake Boulevard.

Crews are working on emergency repair efforts to fix the issue.

Officials say a boil water advisory is being issued out of precaution due to a brief loss in water system pressure. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Anyone with questions can call 810-640-2000.

