Portions of Genesee Twp. under boil water advisory
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Isolated portions of Genesee Township are under a boil water advisory due to a water main break on Feb. 27.
Genesee Township Supervisor Daniel Eashoo said the break occurred in an eight-inch line near Mitchell Drive, Center Road, and Kearsley Lake Boulevard.
Crews are working on emergency repair efforts to fix the issue.
Officials say a boil water advisory is being issued out of precaution due to a brief loss in water system pressure. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
Anyone with questions can call 810-640-2000.
