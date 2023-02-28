Road work begins on M-20 March 6

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced it will be starting road work on M-20 from Mission Street to US-127 starting Monday, March 6.

The work is part of a $19 million investment to make improvements. The work includes resurfacing of the roadway, signal modernizations, the addition of a right-turn lane on eastbound M-20 at Isabella Road, work to replace the bridge bearings on US-127 over M-20, and pump station improvements.

During construction, the local municipality will replace sewer lines and other local utilities.

Crews will address work along the M-20 corridor from Packard Road to US-127 during the 2023 construction season.

In 2024, crews will address M-20 from Packard Road to Mission Street.

MDOT said traffic will be maintained during all phases of work using lane closures and shifts.

The work is expected to end in November 2024.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.