Road work begins on M-20 March 6

(MGN)
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced it will be starting road work on M-20 from Mission Street to US-127 starting Monday, March 6.

The work is part of a $19 million investment to make improvements. The work includes resurfacing of the roadway, signal modernizations, the addition of a right-turn lane on eastbound M-20 at Isabella Road, work to replace the bridge bearings on US-127 over M-20, and pump station improvements.

During construction, the local municipality will replace sewer lines and other local utilities.

Crews will address work along the M-20 corridor from Packard Road to US-127 during the 2023 construction season.

In 2024, crews will address M-20 from Packard Road to Mission Street.

MDOT said traffic will be maintained during all phases of work using lane closures and shifts.

The work is expected to end in November 2024.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday.
First Alert: Next round of snow, sleet, and ice leading to slick roads Monday
A wintry mix will remain possible early in the overnight.
A brief slow down this evening, one last round of mix late tonight
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Flint Bishop International Airport
Bishop airport expands dining options
Four other MSU students remain hospitalized.
Okemos High School graduate injured in MSU shooting thanks doctors, vows to enact change

Latest News

Beecher High School
Beecher Community Schools plans to renovate, reopen high school
Ari Berk, professor of folklore and mythology.
Tuna company taps CMU professor to judge mermaid contest
Artist’s rendering of proposed gym space.
Two revitalization projects in mid-Michigan receive funding
TV5 News Update: Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 28