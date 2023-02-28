Safety tips for your Spring Break travels

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’ve had a cold past few weeks; experiencing freezing rain and temperatures. But, now, Michiganders might just get the taste of sunshine they need with Spring Break right around the corner.

It’s easy to have fun when you’re traveling, but it’s important to be safe when you’re going somewhere new or different.

“Especially if you’re going internationally to a place you don’t speak the language, make sure that you arrange your transportation ahead of time, know where you’re going, and, have directions,” said Chloe Mihalcheon, who is traveling for her spring break. “There’s nothing worse than ending up in a foreign country and not being able to communicate and figure out where you’re supposed to be.”

She said there are a few items and tips you should keep on hand while traveling. Mihalcheon recommends bringing a portable charger to keep your phone charged, as it’s a universal tool for communication, translation, GPS and more. Additionally, having extra cash on hand is crucial, especially for emergencies or when traveling internationally.

Mihalcheon stresses the importance of having proper identification, such as a passport or ID, while traveling. If you choose to travel alone, she encourages travelers to use the resources available, such as hotels. Checking in with the hotel staff and sharing your itinerary with them can provide added safety.

“Check in with your hotels and say, ‘Hey I’m planning on going here for the night, if i don’t check in with you by tomorrow morning, can you please send someone up to my room to make sure I’m OK,’ things like that,” said Mihalcheon.

For college students who are traveling apart from family for the first time, or just people who are trying something new, make sure you’re either always with a buddy/group, or that someone has a way of knowing and or tracking your location.

If you are with a group in a general area, find a location to meet if anyone gets separated from the group. Otherwise, you can even use apps to show friends and family members where you are.

“Life 360 is one of the biggest ones because it has a subscription model where you can pay more and you can see when someone was on their phone, when they were moving, or when they stopped,” said Mihalcheon. “Also, there is Find Your Friends on the iPhone, if you have an iPhone, because its a super easy way to share your location.”

Lastly, Mihalcheon advises travelers to pack accordingly. With these tips, travelers can have a fun and safe spring break, even during times of unpredictable weather.

