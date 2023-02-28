Scattered rain & snow early Wednesday, potential for another storm Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After clouds lingered through the first part of the day, sunshine is now breaking out during the afternoon around Mid-Michigan.

That sun, along with temperatures well above freezing will continue to help us out on the roads, melting any remaining ice and slush. Plus, it’ll just help the mood out a bit! The next few days should be relatively quiet, but our eyes are already on our next potential storm system coming in on Friday of this week.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will gradually cloud up through the evening, but through at least midnight, we’re dry. Our next area of low pressure will send some rain, mix, and snow in our direction which may arrive closer to the morning commute tomorrow, but most of the night should be dry.

Low temperatures for Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Those increasing clouds will prevent our lows from falling too far, with most of the area remaining in the middle 20s to low 30s. Areas farther to the north of the Tri-Cities could drop a little bit more if clouds hold off longer.

Wednesday

The round of rain and snow that moves through Wednesday should be much lighter than our wintry mix of Monday, and it should also move through more quickly. Current data is suggesting an arrival time around 6-7 AM in areas to the west, moving east through the morning, and exiting the region by lunchtime.

Rain and snow are possible on Wednesday morning around the area. (WNEM)

Snowfall accumulations, if any, should be minor. Generally less than 1″, with only isolated areas expected to exceed that mark slightly if we can get some efficient snowfall bands to develop.

High temperatures are expected to be well above freezing on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon should warm back up above freezing, which should help us out on the roads in any areas that may need it. Winds will be southeasterly on Wednesday around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather is expected to continue into Wednesday night, but clouds will likely stick around. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and low 30s.

Friday Storm System: Early Thoughts

Another messy storm system is expected on Friday. (WNEM)

Confidence is increasing that another round of winter weather is expected to move through the area sometime in the Friday and early Saturday time frame. As of Tuesday evening’s forecast, it appears most of it on Friday afternoon and evening, with things winding down into Saturday morning.

At this point, snow, rain, and mix are all possible once again. But with the track of the storm system still the biggest question mark, it’s tough to say exactly what your town will see.

We are reasonably confident that the heaviest area of snow will see over 6″. But the question is where that will fall. That’s once again tied to where exactly this storm system will travel, which should become clear over the next few days.

The European model paints the best chance for 6″ of snow or more from the Tri-Cities to the north, while the GFS model favor areas around the Tri-Cities and southward with the best chances of 6″ of snow. So what does that all mean? That there’s no clear solution just yet.

Wind gusts between 30-40 miles per hour are possible as this system moves through, which could mean blowing snow is a real possibility.

Specifics should become clear in the next few days, so stay tuned!

