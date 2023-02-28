Slick roads Tuesday morning, some sun to make a return

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday’s snow and ice led to very slick roads around Mid-Michigan, plenty of school closings for Tuesday, and isolated power outages in parts of the TV5 viewing area. Roads are still slick early this morning, but they are expected to improve quickly going through today. The rest of your Tuesday is in good shape overall!

Today

Most of the school closings are up north and in the Central Michigan region. Our southern counties fared a little bit better Monday, at least on the roads, but our northern and western communities like West Branch, Standish, and Clare, are seeing roads remaining slick this morning. We are starting with overcast skies but the snow and sleet has fully moved out, from here we stay dry the rest of today. Clouds will decreasing during the afternoon and temperatures warm up. That, along with salt on roads, will allow roads to improve very quickly today. Highs are expected to reach up to around 38 degrees, though Flint could come even closer to around 40 degrees. Today’s wind will be from the west at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. If you’re doing any shoveling this morning though, take a few breaks as it’s a heavy, wet snow!

Shoveling forecast for Tuesday morning. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clouds will increase again overnight as a few scattered rain and snow showers pass through the Flint area. This will mostly be after 3 to 4 AM, so majority of the night is still dry. This could lead to a few slick patches near Flint on Wednesday morning though. Lows tonight fall to around 27 degrees with a southwest wind shifting easterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday morning sees a few snow showers near Flint, then the afternoon sees a few snow showers up north. (WNEM)

Wednesday

After those snow and rain showers move out of Flint, the middle of the day will be dry. The afternoon and evening will see a few snow showers return up north. Any snow accumulations through the day will be one inch or less. Highs on Wednesday will also reach up to around 38 degrees, though split across Mid-Michigan. Our northern counties will stay closer to freezing while Flint might reach up to 41 or 42 degrees.

Wednesday sees a large temperature split across Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Friday - Another Chance for Accumulating Snow?

We’re keeping our eyes on another storm system on Friday that could bring more accumulating snow to Mid-Michigan. This low has take a few northern shifts recently, and now that Monday’s storm has passed, the data coming in will be more clear. We currently have a moderate confidence level of seeing this snow in Mid-Michigan, but with it still around 84 hours out, there is a lot of time where it could shift around more.

Friday could hold another round of accumulating (several inches) snowfall. (WNEM)

As of right now, the most likely scenario would be several inches of accumulating snowfall. This will be enough to warrant keeping your snowblower gassed up and being ready to shovel Friday evening or Saturday morning. The Friday morning hours look dry with this potential snow moving in during the afternoon hours. Stay tuned right here for updates on this snow as we go through the rest of this week!

A look at what to expect beyond Friday can be found in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

