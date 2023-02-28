Two revitalization projects in mid-Michigan receive funding

Artist’s rendering of proposed gym space.
Artist’s rendering of proposed gym space.(Integrated Architecture)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Strategic Fund approved several revitalization projects across the state, including two projects in mid-Michigan.

Approval was given for the upcoming Flint YMCA project. In addition to the full-service Y, the building will feature a medical rehab facility, office space, and 50 apartments.

The project will be supported by a $1.5 million grant and a $5.5 million loan from the Michigan Community Revitalization Program.

The project is expected to create 27 jobs. The facility is expected to open in January 2025.

The Highland Lofts in Alma also received approval. The downtown space will feature 14 residential units and two storefronts. It is receiving a $1.5 million grant and is expected to create four jobs.

