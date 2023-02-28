Wearing blue to benefit life-saving efforts on somber anniversary

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A mom’s heart broke five years ago when her 10-year-old daughter’s heart stopped as the result of an undetected heart condition.

“I know that people are remembering London and that good things are coming out of the tragedy,” said Tina Eisenbeis.

Tina Eisenbeis lost her daughter London on Feb. 27, 2018. London suffered cardiac arrest after going to down a slide at a Frankenmuth water park.

Eisenbeis started the London Strong Foundation in her daughter’s honor. Its mission is to bring awareness to how CPR and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) can save a life.

The London Strong Foundation raises money to place AEDs throughout the community. To date, it has donated more than 20 of the life-saving devices to area organizations and businesses.

Feb. 27 has become known as what Tina calls a “Blue Out” day where people are encouraged to wear blue apparel from the foundation in support of its efforts. Eisenbeis said blue was London’s favorite color.

Bubble Bee Tea in Grand Blanc sells blue London Strong t-shirts and beverages. The business donates all proceeds from these items to the foundation.

London kitty available for adoption at Humane Society of Genesee County (WNEM)

The Humane Society of Genesee County in Burton also named a cat after London and offered special adoption prices in honor of London.

Panera Bread in Grand Blanc donated 20 percent of sales from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 to the foundation.

The London Strong Foundation’s biggest fundraiser will be on July 27 for its annual “Set Your Dreams 5K” road race.

Click here for more information about the London Strong Foundation.

