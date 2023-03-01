Additional SNAP benefits from pandemic to end March 1

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Families receiving additional food assistance benefits throughout the COVID pandemic will stop seeing extra payments in March, following a change in federal law.

“I know that they’re definitely fearful and worried about it,” said Amanda Johnson, the program director for the Underground Railroad of Saginaw.

Johnson said she is concerned for the clients she helps through her organization, people trying to escape domestic violence situations. And for some, it’s about to become a little more difficult.

“It’s going to cause our survivors that we serve to truly have to figure out their food situation,” Johnson said.

Beginning March 1, Michigan families receiving emergency COVID-era payments to their SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, no longer will receive the additional funds, returning to their pre-pandemic amounts.

These amounts will have families in the Underground Railroad programs making some difficult decisions, especially with inflation.

“Food costs are continuously rising. So, any sort of decrease in food stamps or SNAP benefits, it’s going to result in survivors having to choose nutritional options versus non-nutritional options. Which one’s cheaper? Which one’s more affordable?” said Johnson.

Households will lose at least $95 a month, with some potentially seeing a cut of $250 or more.

That decrease could impact how local organizations, food pantries, and other resources are able to assist those in need.

“We will have to redevelop and refigure out exactly how much assistance we can give how much is out there,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to meet the needs of all of our survivors, and we will try our hardest every which way.”

She said losing the extra food assistance has the potential to prevent some victims of domestic abuse from trying to escape because it would be another barrier to breaking free.

According to the Urban Institute, the extra benefits kept 4 million people across the U.S. out of poverty and reduced child poverty by 14 percent.

