Build Like a Girl event introduces girls to construction industry

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A hands-on event gave girls the opportunity to explore the construction industry.

More than 100 young ladies in grades five through 12 took part in Build Like a Girl at the Great Hall Banquet and Convention Center in Midland.

Local employers, influential women in construction, and multiple training providers helped the girls gauge if a career in construction would be a great fit.

Organizers said the objective is to educate young girls about lucrative STEM careers in the male-dominated construction industry.

“Eleven percent of females are in the construction industry especially because there are a shortage of workers,” said Cathy Geiger, the director of marketing for Associated Builders and Contractors.

The event is made possible through a grant from the Associated Builders and Contractors Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Initiative Grant.

TV5′s Meg McLeod moderated the panel discussion.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.