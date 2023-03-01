Congressman discusses role of China-focused congressional committee

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Tuesday night, a new congressional committee focused on China held its first meeting, and local congressmen John Moolenaar is a member.

Moolenaar asked to be placed on the bipartisan committee, which focuses on identifying threats from China and coming up with solutions.

In an interview with TV5 on Wednesday, Moolenaar said the U.S. and China have a challenging relationship due to the Chinese Communist Party.

He said on one hand, the two countries have a strong economic connection, but on the other, the U.S. recognizes that the Chinese Communist Party has military and economic objectives that run counter to American national interests.

Moolenaar said as Americans, we and our businesses have rights, but the people in China don’t.

“You see the pictures of the leader and he’s wearing a suit. He looks very similar to other leaders around the world. But you have to realize he’s a Marxist. He’s someone who forces people to swear allegiance to the Communist party in China and is ruthless in defeating any opposition to his goals,” Moolenaar said.

He said any Chinese business has a higher duty to the Communist party, and in turn, the dictatorship is reflected in the business.

For years, the U.S. has had a strategy of engagement with China, with American businesses investing there. Moolenaar said the goal was to find ways to collaborate with China, but now, there are some serious problems.

“We love the Chinese people. However, what we realized is the Chinese Communist Party was not influenced in more of the direction of freedom and free enterprise. But rather used those networks to steal our technology, spy on Americans, build up their defenses. And so, we need to recalibrate that relationship,” Moolenaar said.

He said the goal of the committee is to highlight these threats to help our country develop a bipartisan strategy for dealing with the relationship with China for years to come.

Additionally, chemicals used to make fentanyl are flowing out of China into Mexico, with the finished product coming into the U.S.

Moolenaar said he believes the Communist party is either looking the other way or somehow involved and that pressure needs to be placed on Mexico and China to prevent it.

The House of Representatives held a hearing on the crisis of the deadly drug.

Fentanyl has become the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45, according to the CDC, and most of the drugs enter the U.S. through the southern border.

“The cartels in Mexico have evolved quickly from drug cartels to transnational criminals to now terrorists like we’ve never seen, ever. Al Qaeda, ISIS, Hezbollah, they’re not killing this amount of Americans,” said Derek Maltz, a retired DEA special agent in charge.

While politicians on both sides of the aisle agree there need to be stronger policies to stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., the solutions have become very political.

Republicans say more needs to be done to strengthen the border to stop smuggling, while Democrats say immigrants are not the problem and that American citizens are the ones bringing in fentanyl.

