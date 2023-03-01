A few rain & snow showers Wednesday, keeping tabs on Friday’s snow potential

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Roads have been in much better shape than they were in on Tuesday morning as the above-freezing temperatures during the day really helped to melt things down. Early this Wednesday there will be a handful rain and snow showers, especially to the south, but minimal impacts are expected from that activity.

The big story for the rest of the week is the snow potential on Friday. There is a chance we see that snow, but there are still questions as to how much we’ll pick up, along with who will pick up the heaviest snow. Wind speeds will be picking up at that time so we should see blowing snow across our roadways as the system passes by.

Today

Your bus stops and morning drive are in good shape right now, but rain and snow showers are trying to reach the ground early this morning. A layer of dry air is currently preventing that. As this does pick up, it will mostly be from the Tri-Cities and south. You can track it with our Interactive Radar as you head out the door! This ends by noon and the rest of the daylight hours are expected to stay dry, just mostly cloudy.

Wednesday morning will see some rain & snow showers south of the Tri-Cities. (WNEM)

Highs today reach up to around 39 degrees, though closer to 37 degrees up north. Our southern row of counties might just be able to catch a warmer airmass which would take temperatures into the 40s this afternoon. Today’s wind will be from the east between 5 and 15 mph, so wind chills will remain minimal.

Wednesday will reach into the upper 30s. (WNEM)

Tonight

There will be one wave of isolated snow showers overnight that will also bring minimal accumulations to Mid-Michigan. These will cross our area after midnight, and road impacts are expected to be minimal. Lows tonight fall to around 29 degrees with a north wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday night sees a few isolated snow showers bringing minimal accumulations. (WNEM)

Friday - Another Round of Snow?

As of this Wednesday morning update, confidence is medium-to-high that we see this storm system forming and moving through Mid-Michigan, but there is low confidence still in where the heaviest snow ends up falling. The last few days have seen more alignment in our models, but this morning there is some shifting starting again. We’ve seen this before this winter where at 48 to 72 hours out, the storms start shifting to the southeast.

There is an appreciable split in our models regarding where the heaviest snowfall lands in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

All of our models have essentially fallen into two camps this morning. The first is where the heaviest snowfall lands near the Tri-Cities, Saginaw Bay, and some of our northern counties starting from the Bay. The second camp sees the heaviest snow into the southern Thumb, just south of Flint, but across Metro Detroit. We do have confidence in that whoever sees the heaviest snow should expect at least 6″. There has been mostly good agreement between our models regarding snow amounts as this storm system should get some good moisture from the Southern US, it’s just the heavy snow placement where the issue lies.

One thing that is more certain too regardless of where exactly this storm tracks is that our wind will be picking up. Wind gusts by Friday afternoon and evening should reach up to around 30 mph commonly, then occasionally touching 40 mph too. With winds that strong we are expecting some blowing snow and visibility problems during the evening.

Friday will be windy as this storm system passes by. (WNEM)

As always, Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick, Forecaster Kyle Gillett, and I will keep you up-to-date on everything regarding this snow and what the most recent developments are -- stay tuned!

