Flint Police searching for missing man

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for Todd Aaron Robinson.

The 47-year-old was last seen on Feb. 15 in the 2700 block of Gamma Lane in Flint.

Robinson has a scar on his forehead and nose, and is missing teeth, police said.

He is 5′9″ and weighs 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown/gray hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Flint Police Officer Hayman at 810-237-6824 and reference complaint number 23-56937.

