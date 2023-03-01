Former Burton detective facing charges of ethnic intimidation, other offenses

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former Burton Police detective is facing charges of ethnic intimidation and other offenses related to a recent interaction with a resident during an arrest, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

The 41-year-old former officer is facing charges of ethnic intimidation, assault and battery, and common law offense misconduct in office.

Ethnic Intimidation is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison, assault and battery is a misdemeanor, and misconduct in office carries a possible sentence of up to five years in prison.

The incident that incurred these charges happened on Feb. 1, 2023, when Burton Police, along with the suspect who was a detective at the time, were arresting a person.

While the person was on the ground and being handcuffed, the suspect crouched low to the ground to face the arrestee when he referred to him by a racially derogatory name and slapped him across the face and head area, according to Leyton.

“It pains me to have to authorize such charges against a sworn police officer but nobody is above the law,” Leyton said.

Leyton said while there is no doubt that police officers work in oftentimes hostile environments and the stress and frustration levels associated with their work is very high, they must adhere to proper and professional and lawful conduct while carrying out their duties.

“[The suspect’s] actions were intentional, they were deliberate, and they were conducted in a malicious manner intended to intimidate the subject on the ground and there is probable cause evidence indicating Freeman’s actions were racially motivated,” Leyton said.

The suspect resigned from the Burton Police Department after the incident. He will be arraigned in the 67th District Court.

