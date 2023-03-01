Nine recipients honored at 18th Annual Ruby Awards

By WNEM Digital
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Nine people under the age of 40 were honored as leaders in their professions and the community during the 18th Annual Ruby Award on Tuesday night.

The recipients were as follows:

  • Daniel Buzzell, co-owner of Ace Hardware & Sports Inc.
  • Aneesha Gogineni, associate professor of mechanical engineering at Saginaw Valley State University
  • Stephanie LaPointe, director of specialty patient services, business growth, and innovation at OptumRX
  • Bethany Law, founding director of Northern Michigan Alliance for Children and realtor at Modern Realty.
  • Patrick McElgunn, founder and managing partner at Grove Tea Lounge
  • Keith McIntyre, managing partner at McIntyre Cabinets
  • Lindsay McNalley-Kerry, co-owner and designer at McNalley Office Service
  • Kevin Parker, co-owner and general manager at Artigiano Artisan Cheese Shoppe
  • Adam Pfenninger, engineering director of architecture and business development at Nexteer Automotive.

Each person was nominated by their peers and a selected panel of judges.

The event was at Apple Mountain in Freeland and was emceed by TV5′s David Custer, a past recipient of the award.

Read next:

