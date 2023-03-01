Schools undergoing a school nurse shortage

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - With children facing more chronic health issues and illnesses, school nurses are in high demand.

Growing up, many remember going to the nurse’s office when feeling sick at school, but the reality is most schools no longer have a school nurse.

We often hear about the teacher shortage and the bus driver shortage, but there is one other shortage affecting schools across the nation: the lack of school nurses.

“And unfortunately, Michigan was the bottom of the barrel for the number of school nurses there are for students,” said Deborah Kerr-Yeagley, a registered nurse.

Fewer than 40 percent of the nation’s public schools employ a full-time RN according to a study by the National Association of School Nurses.

Mount Pleasant Public schools announced they recently hired Kerr-Yeagley as their first full-time nurse.

“Mount Pleasant Public schools did not and could not afford one, and now with some grants, we were able to get a school nurse to get some things into play,” Kerr-Yeagley said.

Over at the Genesee Intermediate School District, Superintendent Eddie Kindle said they already have nurses throughout the district, but are looking to add more after receiving $1 million in federal funding to expand school-based health services in Genesee County.

“There are school nurses within in Genesee County. This was an opportunity to expand the number within Genesee County School District or public school academies,” Kindle said.

With that expansion, he said they are looking to bring in eight new nurses to serve the district.

“Nurses play a vital role in obviously supporting students physically and emotionally and it all adds to us being able to secure an optimal learning experience for students,” Kindle said.

Deborah Kerr-Yeagley agreed, saying, “A child needs to be healthy in order to succeed in the school.”

School nurses also provide CPR and AED training to all faculty and staff.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.