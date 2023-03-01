Spotty snow Thursday AM, latest on Friday storm system

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some spotty mix moved through the area this morning, we managed some sunshine around the area today, but as soon as it arrived, the clouds are already returning.

Those clouds shouldn’t produce much precipitation this evening, but another round of scattered snow and mix are possible early Thursday. This isn’t expected to be a high impact system, but we are keeping our eyes on a heavier system that could impact at least parts of the area on Friday. More on that below.

This Evening & Overnight

As for this evening, expect clouds to increase once again, but we should remain largely dry before midnight. The chance for some snow, and a little bit of mix, is expected to fall after midnight into the morning hours of Thursday. Accumulations, if any, would be minor.

Temperatures that warmed up well above freezing this afternoon should gradually fall back to the middle 20s to low 30s tonight, with a light northerly wind overnight.

Thursday

Any precipitation from the morning should move out, with dry weather taking over in the second half of the day. Clouds are expected to remain stubborn through the day tomorrow, even after that snow and mix moves out of the area.

Winds will turn more north northeasterly, ranging from about 5 to 15 miles per hour, with highs expected to land in the middle to upper 30s for most areas.

Dry weather is expected on Thursday night, with overnight lows falling to the lower and middle 20s.

Friday Storm System

A winter storm is expected to pass through the Great Lakes on Friday. (WNEM)

There continues to be a lot to sort out with our storm system for Friday. Looking at it from a confidence perspective, there is very high confidence of a storm system moving through the Great Lakes region, as well as part of that storm system impacting the Lower Peninsula. There is also high confidence that this storm will produce several inches of snow in it’s heaviest area.

We have a medium level of confidence that this storm system will have mainly snow for us, with less mixed precipitation than our previous few storm systems.

Lastly, low confidence, and perhaps the most important thing to sort out when it comes to snowfall totals. Where in the world will this storm system go? Generally speaking, the area of low pressure itself is expected to pass by to our south, close to Lake Erie. This keeps us on the cold side of the system. However, exactly how far north or south of us it goes, determines where the heaviest snow falls.

Here are some of things we know, and don't know about our storm system Friday. (WNEM)

There is a substantial spread in our data, even just two days ahead of time. A few of our models even keep most of the snow south of the TV5 viewing area! Others have us taking more of a direct hit.

As much as we would love to release snowfall totals, with that big of a difference in data, it’s just not feasible at this time to issue something we feel confident in. There’s been somewhat of a trend today toward the southeastern half (Tri-Cities and Thumb southward) of the TV5 viewing area standing the best chance for several inches of snow.

We will release totals by Thursday afternoon at the latest, as we should start seeing some better data tomorrow, or perhaps even as soon as tonight’s late night model runs.

Our models are still highly variable in where the heaviest snow is expected. (WNEM)

Now, as far as Friday itself goes, we currently expect those who do see winter weather will be dry through most, if not all of the morning. The chances for wet weather will go up into the afternoon and the evening hours and then eventually wind down into early Saturday morning.

One thing that shouldn’t get lost in the talk about snow, is the gusty winds that will be possible. Gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour are expected, with a progression of southeasterly winds to start the day, finishing up with northeasterly Friday night.

Stay tuned to the forecast over the next 24 hours as we continue to bring you information as quickly as possible, but also as responsibly as possible.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.