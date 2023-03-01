Whitmer announces investment to revitalize communities, eliminate blight

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced $75 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to build more affordable housing, revitalize communities, and eliminate blight.

The money will be used for the demolition, stabilization, environmental remediation, and renovation of blighted properties.

In addition to the funding, Whitmer proposed a $10 million allocation in the 2024 budget to support land banks and local organizations partnering on residential renovation projects.

“Revitalizing our communities and reducing blight will help us grow our economy and make Michigan a more attractive place to live and work,” Whitmer said. “With this bipartisan investment to demolish abandoned buildings and replace them with affordable housing, new small businesses, and other community-focused facilities, we are building more prosperous and attractive places to call home. Repurposing properties will help us build a brighter future for Michigan.”

This funding will contribute to Whitmer’s previously announced plan of 75,000 new construction or renovation housing units over the next five years.

“Land Banking is not just an investment in land, it’s an investment in the future prosperity of our state,” said Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “With this historic funding for blight elimination, we are not only enhancing the physical appearance of our neighborhoods, but also attracting businesses, increasing property values, and ultimately creating jobs, laying the foundation for a stronger economy and a more vibrant, competitive state.”

Requests for proposals for the Blight Elimination Program will be released by the State Land Bank in April. The $75 million of ARPA funds for blight elimination will roll out over the next two to three years, the state said.

The State Land Bank will administer the funds and work with local and county government officials to help eliminate blight.

Local land banks are encouraged to begin the planning process to best utilize the funds by identifying blighted structures and opportunities for renovation.

“This stream of continuous funding is an incredible opportunity for land banks to showcase their ability to efficiently and effectively leverage public funds to make a significant and positive community impact,” said Emily Doerr, executive director of the State Land Bank Authority.

