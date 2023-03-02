First Alert: Tracking a potential winter storm for Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Quieter weather has carried Mid-Michigan through the middle of this week, even this morning’s snow showers up north have been on the lighter side. Road impacts have been minimal from that too.

The big story is the potential winter storm for Friday. New this morning, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch encompassing the southern half of the TV5 viewing area. The First Alert Weather Team has also issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday because of this snow, our primary impact will be difficult travel just like we’ve seen from the winter storms over the last couple of weeks. There is still time for some shifts to happen with this storm, but we feel confident in where things stand as of right now.

Friday sees a First Alert Weather Day for accumulating heavy snow in the evening. (WNEM)

Today & Tonight

The bus stops north of US-10 will have a fresh dusting/coating of snow, travel impacts will remain minimal though. That snow moves out by 10 AM, then the rest of today is dry. We’ll just hold on to a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures making their way up to around 36 degrees. The wind will be light from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday's highs will be slightly cooler than Wednesday. (WNEM)

Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight too with dry weather. The wind will turn easterly at 5 to 10 mph and lows fall to around 26 degrees. Overall, a quiet night with conditions in great shape as you get your Friday started!

Friday - Potential Winter Storm & First Alert Weather Day

The morning and even the early afternoon stays dry, its not until closer to 4 PM when the incoming snow starts. The school day will be in good shape with students getting home just before things start up. If you have evening plans, you’ll want to have a backup plan in case a business closes early or events get delayed or canceled.

Snow will begin from the south around 4 PM. (WNEM)

This snow will be most widespread through the heart of the evening on either side of 8 PM, and should still be going pretty strong by midnight too. It’s during that evening time where snowfall rates will be highest (some could approach 1″ per hour). That snow, combined with the wind, will create very difficult travel at times with snowy and icy roads, blowing snow, and visibilities below 1/2 mile at times.

Snow will be most widespread and heaviest Friday evening. (WNEM)

Speaking of the wind, gusts will pick up through Friday afternoon and be at their strongest by Friday evening. Gusts will come from the northeast at 30 to 40 mph. Anyone on the lakeshore of Lake Huron could see gusts even higher than that, this will lead to drifting and treacherous travel conditions along the shoreline (roads like US-23 and M-25).

Friday evening wind gusts will pick up from the northeast from 30 to 40 mph. (WNEM)

Some snow showers could linger into early Saturday morning, but after that the rest of the weekend will be dry. By sunrise Saturday, the map below shows how much snow we’re expecting. In a flip-flop fashion from the last couple of storms, the highest totals this time will be in the southeast portions of our viewing area with lower totals to the northwest. We expect 5″ to 8″+ across the Thumb, Saginaw, Flint, and our southern row of counties. 4″ to 7″ can be expected in Bay City, Midland, Alma, and Ithaca. 3″ to 6″ is expected on the north shoreline of the Saginaw Bay, Standish, parts of Gladwin County, and Mount Pleasant. Northern locations like Glennie, Rose City, Houghton Lake, and Harrison should expect closer to 2″ to 4″.

Friday's snowfall brings heavier totals south and east. (WNEM)

As always, stay tuned to the most recent forecast for the latest updates regarding this snow. Head over to the Facebook pages of Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick (@Meteorologist Chris Easlick), Forecaster Kyle Gillett (@Meteorologist Kyle Gillett), and my page (@Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro) for updates too.

A look past this storm is available in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.