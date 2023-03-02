Flint-specific emergency notification system now active

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced a new, Flint-specific emergency notification system is now in place.

The new notification system, called Alert Flint, sends Flint-specific emergency notifications to individuals who sign up for the free service. The city is using the CodeRED emergency notification system, which operates in thousands of municipalities nationwide.

Those who sign up can choose to receive alerts via cell phone, landline, text, email, teletypewriter, and/or social media.

“The Alert Flint notification system will allow us to quickly deliver vital information to the Flint community during emergencies,” Neeley said. “This gives our residents the opportunity to be better prepared in the event of an emergency and will help protect the lives, safety, and welfare of our citizens.”

The system can reach people across the city in seconds, ensuring critical information can be quickly shared for situations like:

Street maintenance activities

Boil filtered water advisories

Missing children

Active shooter

Natural disasters

Evacuation/shelter in place notices.

Individuals who sign up will receive important alerts and instructions specific to the area around their address. Alerts can be targeted to specific streets, neighborhoods, regions, or the entire city. Users can register with multiple Flint addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

Flint business owners and workers can sign up with their business address to receive relevant notifications to the area around their workplace.

To receive notifications, a Flint address must be entered when signing up. Personal data is secure in the system.

Residents can sign up for Alert Flint on the city’s website or text ‘Flint’ to 99411.

Individuals can also download the CodeRED mobile app and receive notifications based on their current location. This would allow residents to receive emergency alerts if they are in any area where an alert has been issued, including another area of Flint or any area of the country where the CodeRED emergency alert system is utilized.

The CodeRED Mobile Alert App is free to download on the App Store and Google Play.

