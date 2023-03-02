Heaviest snowfall favoring southeast half of Mid-Michigan Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - All eyes continue to be on a storm system expected to move through Mid-Michigan on Friday.

Winter Storm Watches remain in place for the southern half of the TV5 viewing area, likely being upgraded to warnings or advisories before the storm system gets underway. Even 24 hours out, there has been some shifting in our weather data as to where the heaviest snow will fall. However, we are starting to see a trend that the heaviest snowfall is expected to be in the southeastern half of the area. Please stay tuned as we make our final adjustments through tomorrow morning to account for any additional shifts before our system arrives.

School closings, early dismissals and delays can be found on our School Closings page.

This Evening & Overnight

We have no weather issues this evening, with mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected this evening and overnight. No wet weather is expected, and any plans you have this evening should be uninterrupted by the weather. Temperatures have been cooler today in the 30s, and they will gradually fall into the 20s in most areas late tonight.

Winds will shift from an east northeasterly direction to east southeasterly overnight, remaining light, so wind chills should be minor Friday morning.

Friday Winter Storm Update

Snow will start moving into southern locations by Friday afternoon. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, there is still potential for our snowfall map to be adjusted. The biggest trend that we’ve seen since late last night has been more of a shift to the southeast with the heaviest snowfall. The fact that Winter Storm Watches have not been issued farther to the north, seems to line up with this thinking. The fact that these watches have also not been upgraded less than 24 hours ahead of time, also speaks to some of the lingering movement in heaviest snowfall.

Snow will be moving into the southern half of the area by Friday evening's commute. (WNEM)

The areas most likely to see the most significant cut down in snow totals, are areas north and west of the Tri-Cities. There is expected to be a very sharp cutoff on the northwestern edge of this storm. The biggest transition zone could be right around the Tri-Cities, Alma, and Mount Pleasant region. There could be a significant difference in the amount of snow between Saginaw and Midland. Bay City is on the razors edge between snowfall ranges, too.

It’s worth noting that our ranges in these areas are a little bit larger, to account for the scenario that some further southeast shifting is still possible. The very far north, Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Clare counties may not see much accumulation at all. And Roscommon County is bordering on not seeing snow period. Our complete snowfall map is posted below. Again, please understand changes are still possible.

Current snowfall projections as of Thursday evening. Stay tuned for updates! (WNEM)

As far as timing, the storm will move in from south to north, with the current timing in areas around Flint expected to see the system move in around 2-3 PM, Tri-Cities and Mount Pleasant region around 4-5 PM, and areas north of the Tri-Cities around 6-7 PM. Snow will continue through the evening before tapering off early in the overnight Saturday morning.

Snow is still expected to cover most of the area by late Friday evening, but western areas will start tapering off. (WNEM)

Snowfall rates at the peak may fall between 1-2″+ per hour. This expected between 5 PM-midnight, with the highest likely hood in the areas that are expected to see the heaviest snowfall. Winds will also be gusting between 30-40 MPH, which will reduce visibility greatly. Road conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly as the evening goes along.

Things to expect with our system on Friday. (WNEM)

This snow will be heavy and wet, so once it’s on the ground, we shouldn’t see as much drifting as we have lately. The downside to that, will be the potential for hazardous shoveling. If strenuous activity is not recommended for you, please seek the assistance of someone else, or take several breaks.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates and as warnings or advisories are issued sometime late tonight or Friday morning.

