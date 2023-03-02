Oil spill report in Shiawassee Co. Drain contained; cleanup underway

OWASSO, Mich. (WNEM) - A 225-gallon fuel oil spill found in the Corlett Creek County Drain in Shiawassee County is being contained and spill cleanup is underway.

The Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) was alerted to an oil film by Shiawassee County Emergency Management on Tuesday evening, Feb. 28.

Upon investigation, the SCHD observed fuel oil in the Corlett Creek County Drain near North Street and alerted the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), which responded on the scene Wednesday morning.

During further investigation, officials determined the source of the spill was due to a failed fuel oil tank. Officials report approximately 225-gallons of fuel oil entered the county drain.

Resources were immediately mobilized to contain and begin spill cleanup. A spill response company is conducting the cleanup activities.

The spill is located on an approximate one mile stretch of the Corlette Creek County Drain between Delaney Road and the Shiawassee River.

Initial findings indicate drinking water supplies are not affected by the spill. Health officials will continue to monitor the situation.

“We are grateful for a prompt multi-agency response in our efforts to protect public health and the environment,” said Larry Johnson, health officer at SCHD.

Residents who wish to report environmental concerns are encouraged to call EGLE’s Pollution Emergency Alert System (PEAS) at 800-292-4706.

Additional questions can be directed to the SCHD’s Environmental Health Division at 989-743-2390.

