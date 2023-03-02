Police investigating suspected murder in Vassar Twp

VASSAR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a suspected murder in Vassar Township.

It happened at a residence in the 4000 block of Kirk Road about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 41-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries, MSP said.

No suspects are in custody at this time, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, contact the MSP Caro Post at 989-673-2156.

