Police investigating suspected murder in Vassar Twp

(Storyblocks)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSAR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a suspected murder in Vassar Township.

It happened at a residence in the 4000 block of Kirk Road about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 41-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries, MSP said.

No suspects are in custody at this time, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, contact the MSP Caro Post at 989-673-2156.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm is expected to pass through the Great Lakes on Friday.
Spotty snow Thursday AM, latest on Friday storm system
In this image taken from video provided by the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the bow...
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Wednesday will reach into the upper 30s.
A few rain & snow showers Wednesday, keeping tabs on Friday’s snow potential
Sponsor Logos
GM making some performance-related job cuts
Todd Aaron Robinson
Flint Police searching for missing man

Latest News

Ricky Hill Jr.
Whitmer lowers flags to honor fallen Flint firefighter
School board president resigns
School board president resigns after allegations he got students drunk
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, March 2nd