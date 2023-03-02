Police save woman who crashed car into pond

By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was rescued from a mid-Michigan pond by emergency responders following a crash.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Cook Road after receiving a call there was a vehicle in a pond on Thursday morning.

A woman was still inside the vehicle upon arrival to the scene, police said, adding she was not injured.

Grand Blanc Township firefighters, who also responded to the scene, put on ice water suits to rescue the woman, police said, adding they were able to safely remove her from the vehicle.

Police said it appeared the crash occurred after the vehicle left the roadway and the driver over corrected.

