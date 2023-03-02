Stolen trailer from Midland business turns up in Florida

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Getting a citation is something no one wants, but in the case of a Midland business it was a blessing in disguise.

An unpaid toll may hold the key to finding a stolen RV.

“We don’t know if it’s a transporter, we don’t know if it’s somebody just on hard times,” said Joy Gay, owner of Midland RV Sales.

Gay said someone stole a 2015 Gulf Stream StreamLite 29BIK from the business on Feb. 6.

“That’s actually one of our rental units and we do a lot of promo in the community. People have auctioned it off for fundraisers, a number of things,” she said.

Turns out Gay caught a break in the form of a $14 unpaid toll near Miami, Florida.

“And then we’re looking at the picture and I was like ‘Mom that’s our trailer,’ and she’s like ‘Oh my gosh, I knew it looked familiar. Why is my trailer in Florida?’”

Gay said she believes the person who took the RV is familiar with the local area and is good at towing. She pointed out that there was only one set of footprints and tire tracks in the snow at the lot where the RV was taken.

She said she’s holding out hope that someone in Florida knows where the stolen RV is.

“We have customers who are full-time RVs down there. They’re sharing with their Facebook groups, they’re sharing with their posts. Because if it’s in Florida, it’s either on a piece of property, it’s a 37-footer double slide. It’s big enough to live in. It’s in a campground somewhere,” Gay said.

She said the RV has a broken skylight, and may be at a shop for repairs.

Gay told TV5 she’s filed an insurance claim for the RV, but she still wants it returned.

“We hope to get it back. We hope that the people who took it are okay and in good health as well. But we do want our trailer back and we’re just hoping that somehow it pops up,” Gay said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midland RV Sales on their Facebook page.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.