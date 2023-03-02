Whitmer lowers flags to honor fallen Flint firefighter

Ricky Hill Jr.
Ricky Hill Jr.(City of Flint)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol and across all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Friday to honor Flint firefighter Ricky Hill, Jr.

Hill, 49, died after suffering a possible heart attack while responding to a fire on Saturday, Feb. 25.

He was a member of the Flint Fire Department for more than 15 years. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

“My heart breaks for the Flint community and the family of Ricky Hill Jr.,” Whitmer said. “He was an example of the selflessness and dedication firefighters across Michigan demonstrate each and every day. Let’s honor this fallen hero and keep his family and the entire Flint Fire Department in our thoughts.”

The lowering of the flags coincides with Hill’s funeral.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Sunday. March 5.

