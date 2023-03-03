Attorney General asks to move Enbridge case back to state court

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel asked a U.S. Court of Appeals to decide if her lawsuit against Enbridge, the company that owns the Line 5 pipeline running through the Straits of Mackinac, will remain in federal court or go back to state court.

The case was originally filed in Ingham County’s Circuit Court in 2019. Enbridge was able to remove a related lawsuit filed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer from state court and move it to federal court. Following this, the pipeline and energy company did the same with Nessel’s case, which had been litigated in state court for over a year.

Nessel said in the summer of 2020, the state court ordered that the pipelines be temporarily shut down due to external impacts from anchors or other objects. The parties had also filed and argued motions for summary disposition, with each side asking the state court to decide the case in their favor without a trial. According to Nessel, due to the delay caused by Enbridge’s removal, those motions remain undecided.

Nessel filed a motion to remand her lawsuit back to state court. She argued that the removal was untimely and the federal court lacked jurisdiction. Nessel said in August 2022, the district court denied that motion. In response, Nessel filed a motion with the district court asking the court to certify the decision for interlocutory appeal which was pending for over five months.

Last month, Nessel filed a petition for a writ of mandamus in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the district court made clear legal errors and abused its discretion and asked the federal court to send the case back to state court. Nessel said the federal trial court granted the Attorney General’s motion to certify the denial, which opened the door to the Attorney General to appeal this matter to the federal court of appeals. Nessel said she argued that the federal court’s decision snatched the case away from the state court after substantial litigation had taken place and while both parties were awaiting a final decision. The Attorney General believes that the federal trial court clearly erred when it refused to send the case back to state court.

“This pipeline poses a grave threat to Michigan and to our Great Lakes,” Nessel said. “Enbridge initially agreed that this case belonged in state court and waited two years to move it to federal court. I am grateful that the district court has now recognized that an appeal is appropriate, and I look forward to raising these important issues in the Sixth Circuit.”

16 states, the District of Columbia, four Native American tribes, six environmental organizations, and the Great Lakes Business Network submitted friend of the court briefs supporting Michigan’s right to enforce its own laws in its own courts.

Enbridge has 10 days to file an answer to the petition. The federal court of appeals will then decide whether to take the case.

