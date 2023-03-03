City of Flint prepping for winter storm, asks residents not to park on streets

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is asking residents to refrain from parking on public streets on Friday and Saturday, so that crews can remove snow and ice in preparedness for the upcoming winter storm.

If the winter storm becomes as hazardous as expected, Flint will declare a snow emergency using the Alert Flint system, as well as standard communication channels.

During a snow emergency, the city cautions residents against traveling until the emergency has been lifted.

Residents are also asked not to park on the street during a snow emergency so that crews can quickly remove snow from the roadways. Some consequences for parking vehicles on public streets during a snow emergency may include ticketing and removal at the owner’s expense.

Flint’s Street Maintenance team is ready and prepared to clear the roads of snow and ice.

Major routes are the first priority. The second priority routes include dangerous hills, curves, and intersections, schools, and hospitals. The third priority is major roadways and the fourth is local roads.

Subdivision roads are cleared after priority roads are passable.

The city of Flint is responsible for salting and plowing streets within city limits, while Genesee County is responsible for maintaining highways and interstates, including I-75, I-69, and I-475.

You can find Flint’s Snow and Ice Removal Plan on their website.

