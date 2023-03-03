Crews respond to early morning fire at Saginaw Twp. business

By Brianna Owczarzak
Mar. 3, 2023
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a Saginaw Township business on Friday.

The fire was reported about 4:10 a.m. on Friday, March 3 at a business on Tittabawassee Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a semi-truck backed into a loading dock that was on fire, the Saginaw Township Fire Department said.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

There was no damage to the building, and no one was injured, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

