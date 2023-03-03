First Alert: Heavy snow with messy roads Friday evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Quiet conditions start this Friday before the winter storm moves in for the afternoon and evening. Our forecast is still remaining on track with this snow, the big takeaway being dangerous road conditions late this afternoon and through the evening as snow picks up. Some schools, especially those in the Thumb, already have some early dismissals listed for Friday. You can check those out on our Closings & Delays page!

The National Weather Service has upgraded most of the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning, including Flint, Saginaw, and the Thumb. There is a Winter Weather Advisory remaining for the other counties previously under the watch. Our Weather Alerts page has all of the information pertaining to those! The First Alert Weather Team is continuing with a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, with our primary focus being on the late-afternoon and evening as significant impacts are expected to our roads. The strong wind from the northeast will also creating blowing snow and lower visibility.

Heavy snow expected, wind gusts will be between 30 to 40 mph from the northeast. (WNEM)

Today & Tonight - First Alert Weather Day

Conditions heading out the door early this morning are in great shape! We have dry weather with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures are hovering between 26 and 30 degrees. The bus stops will go without a hitch this morning, this will also be the case for most this afternoon too. Snow will be just starting for some of the afternoon bus stops in Flint.

The timing of this storm has remained relatively the same. We expect snow to begin around 3 to 4 PM in Flint. There is a small factor of initial melting with highs in Flint around 37 degrees today, but that will be overcome quick by faster snowfall rates. This snow will continue to expand northward.

Snow coverage at 3 PM on Friday. (WNEM)

By 5 to 6 PM, we’re expecting snow to pick up around the Tri-Cities. At this point too, it will be reaching up towards M-46 through the middle of the Thumb. Our northern counties will remain dry at this time. Even heavier snowfall rates will just be starting in our southern counties at this time too, rates could be between 1″ and 2″ per hour.

Snowfall coverage by 5 PM Friday. (WNEM)

Through the middle of the evening from 8 to 10 PM is when the snow will be most widespread and hold those continued fast snowfall rates. At this time too, winds from the northeast will be gusting from 30 to 40 mph. This will create blowing snow across our roads, lower visibilities, and lead to treacherous travel in parts of Mid-Michigan. That wind will also make travel difficult on M-25 along the shoreline of the Thumb where gusts could even exceed 40 mph on the immediate lakeshore.

Snow coverage expected by 8 PM. (WNEM)

After midnight, the snow will begin to pull out of our area leading to only a few isolated snow showers early Saturday morning. By this time, we expect the highest accumulations to land from Flint and Lapeer, up into the central and eastern Thumb. 6″ to 10″ with locally higher totals will be possible there. 4″ to 8″ are expected along the western shoreline of the Thumb, Saginaw, and Bay City. 2″ to 5″ is looking more likely for Midland, Mount Pleasant, Standish, and the northern shore of the Saginaw Bay. Our northernmost locations who have see the heavier the snow the last couple of weeks are expected to pick up the least, only a trace to 3″. Important note: There remains some uncertainty for totals around the Tri-Cities only because this storm will bring a sharp cut-off between the low and high snow totals. This cut-off could go right through the Tri-Cities, as an example Saginaw could pick up 6″ while Midland picks up only 2″.

Friday's snow will be heavier to the south. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

After this snow, the weather on Saturday will cooperate nicely for clean up, shoveling, and snowblowing! Dry weather holds through Saturday with a high of 39 degrees. The wind will be light from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night sees a low of 29 degrees.

Sunday will have partly to mostly sunny skies and a high of 41 degrees. Sunday is looking to be in similar shape to Sunday of last weekend! This is ahead of another chance of rain and snow on Monday, you can view that on our full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.