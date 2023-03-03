Genesee Co. Road Commission geared up for winter wallop

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Area road commissions have been getting ready to take on the latest winter storm.

The Genesee County Road Commission asked everyone to be patient as they work to keep the streets clear.

“This is really the biggest storm we’ve had this season, I’m pretty sure,” said Kylie Dontje, communications coordinator for the Genesee County Road Commission.

They are gearing up for a winter wallop that is expected to impact most of mid-Michigan overnight.

Dontje said crews are up for the challenge.

“So the guys are getting their trucks ready today. They’re switching out the blades, fueling up, making sure that they have plenty of salt and brine in them,” she said.

And while many associate a Friday night as time for leisure, Dontje said everyone here will be hard at work.

“We will be having everybody working overtime this weekend, all of our trucks will be out on the roads. And so if you do see us out there, please give the plow trucks some extra space,” she said. “And they will likely be using their wing blade that’s on the right of the trucks. So, don’t pass the plow on the right, because you might get snow thrown into your windshield.”

Snow is expected to fall at a rate of one to two inches an hour during the storm’s peak.

“When the snow is falling heavy like that it definitely makes things a little bit more challenging, especially because people could be driving over and packing the snow down. That does make it a little bit more difficult as well,” she said. “We do ask that people be patient with us, because it does seem like this is going to be a lot of snow in a relatively short amount of time.”

Elsewhere in Genesee County, residents in Flint are being asked to remove their vehicles from the streets during the winter storm.

If a snow emergency is declared, cars on the street may be ticketed and towed.

