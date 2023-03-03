Lennox earns career-high 59 save shutout, Spirit blank Petes 2-0

Peterborough, Ont. – The Saginaw Spirit (31-24-2-1) won 2-0 over the Peterborough Petes (30-24-2-1) Thursday, March 2, at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

Tristan Lennox, who signed a three-year entry-level contract with the New York Islanders earlier this week, earned a career-high 59 save shutout for Saginaw, a franchise record. The previous record was held by Ivan Prosvetov, who stopped all 54 shots against Sudbury on January’6th, 2019. His performance also saw the most saves in a shutout by an OHL goaltender in 25 years.

Mitchell Smith and Roberto Mancini each scored a goal for the Spirit. Michael Simpson started for Peterborough, stopping 27 of 29 shots faced.

The game began with Saginaw on the powerplay after Bryan Zanetti went to the box for tripping at 5:29. Peterborough was able to hold the Spirit scoreless on the chance.

Late in the first period, Saginaw struck first at 18:43. Theo Hill stole the puck from a Petes skater at the top right corner and passed to Roberto Mancini. The defenseman ripped a shot from the top of the right circle for his 13th of the season.

At the end of the first period, the Spirit held a 1-0 lead despite being outshot by the Petes, 16-8.

The second period started with Saginaw down a skater after Nic Sima was called for slashing at 2:55. The Petes were unable to score on the chance.

PJ Forgione took a holding call at 7:18 in the second frame, giving Peterborough a man-advantage. Saginaw successfully killed off the chance with several clearing attempts.

Peterborough earned a powerplay after Nic Sima committed a check from behind penalty at 10:14 in the middle period. The Spirit successfully denied the Petes from getting on the board.

Saginaw got a man-advantage chance when Samuel Mayer went to the box for high sticking at 18:19 in the middle frame. The Spirit converted on the chance with a goal at 19:33. Joey Willis brought the puck into the zone and sent a pass to Hunter Haight. The Minnesota Wild pick, who recently signed a three-year entry level contract yesterday, shot a pass through three Peterborough skaters to Mitchell Smith. The captain rifled a shot over Simpson to make it 2-0.

The second period ended with the Petes leading shots 37-17 but the Spirit leading the game, 2-0.

The third period opened with both teams down a skater after Calem Mangone and Owen Beck both received unsportsmanlike calls at 6:35. Neither team scored during that time.

Late in the third frame, Saginaw went on the man-advantage after J.R Avon took a goaltender interference penalty at 16:52. The Spirit could not score on the chance. Lennox made 22 saves in the final period of play.

At the end of the game, Saginaw won 2-0 despite the Petes holding a 59-27 shot advantage. With the win, Saginaw improves to 31-24-2-1 on the season.

Saginaw stays on the road by facing off against the Ottawa 67′s Saturday, March 4, at TD Place. Puck drop is at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.